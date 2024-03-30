Juan Magan to headline at Solazo Fest

By Julian Phillips • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 10:20

The billboard topping star set to play at Solazo Fest this year. Credit: Juan Magan

The ‘Solazo Fest’ in Almería is gearing up for an electrifying edition with the recent confirmation of Juan Magan, the Spanish singer, DJ, and producer, who has become a naturalised Dominican.

Scheduled for May 12, 13, and 14 at the Recinto ferial de Almería, this spring festival promises a fusion of irresistible hits spanning Latin pop, reggaeton, and electronic music.

Celebrated for his skills in crafting chart-topping tunes, Juan Magan has dominated the music scene for over twenty years. With millions of singles sold and numerous accolades under his belt, including nominations for the Latin Grammy, Latin Billboard, Lo Nuestro, Goya Awards and Heat Awards, Magan’s presence at Solazo Fest adds a new layer of excitement.

The line-up

The line-up for the festival is already bursting with talent, featuring names like Rels B, Abraham Mateo, Vicco, K-Narias, Las Ketchup, King Africa, Chanel, David Civera, Dani Moreno “El Gallo”, La Zowi, Dee Dee, La Luna, New Limit, Double Vision, and many others.

Solazo Fest is an integral part of the ‘Cultural Spring’ programming by the Almería City Council’s Area of Culture, Traditions, and Major Festivals. Organised by Kuver Producciones, a company with a decade-long experience in arranging spring festivals in Almería, and with the support of Costa de Almería and the Provincial Council, the festival is poised to delight audiences and celebrate this vibrant Latin music in the region.