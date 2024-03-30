Ryanair’s bold move towards greener skies

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 21:12

Image of Ryanair aircraft. Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis/Shutterstock.com

In a significant step towards decarbonising its operations, Ryanair has made a ground-breaking purchase.

On Thursday, March 28, Ryanair unveiled its acquisition of 1,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from the global energy giant Shell. Reportedly, this is equivalent to fuel more than 200 flights from Stansted to Madrid.

This batch of eco-friendly fuel is scheduled for use at Ryanair’s Stansted base, marking a stride towards greener aviation from one of Europe’s leading airlines.

The move stems from a 2022 agreement, granting Ryanair privileged access to Shell’s SAF reserves, potentially reducing CO2 emissions dramatically by 2030.

A sustainable future

This latest procurement is a testament to Ryanair’s dedication to its 2050 net zero goal. Alongside collaborations with Trinity College Dublin at the Ryanair Sustainable Aviation Research Centre, the airline has invested in cutting-edge technology to curb its carbon footprint.

Noteworthy is its $22 billion investment in the ‘Gamechanger’ fleet, improving fuel efficiency by 16 per cent, and a $40 billion acquisition of 300 Boeing 737 MAX-10 aircraft, which are not only quieter but also carry more passengers while reducing emissions by 20 per cent.

Thomas Fowler, Ryanair’s Director of Sustainability and Finance, emphasised the importance of collaborations with Shell and MAG for meeting their sustainability objectives.

‘We are pleased to see intentions turning into actions as we continue to support our customers on their decarbonisation journeys,’ said Ashleigh McDougall, GM of Aviation Shell Europe and South Africa, echoing the sentiment towards meaningful progress in aviation sustainability.

A cleaner tomorrow

Ryanair’s commitment to a greener future extends beyond fuel. Its heavy investment in more efficient aircraft showcases a broader strategy to enhance operational sustainability and passenger capacity without compromising on environmental responsibilities.

This comprehensive approach underscores the airline’s vision to lead by example in the aviation industry’s transition to more sustainable practices.

The collaboration between Ryanair and Shell could very well set the standard for the future of aviation, making the dream of greener skies a closer reality.