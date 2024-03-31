Best of history – Javea Easter

By Anna Akopyan •
Javea artisan fair
Credit: Javea Council, Facebook
For the 38th time in its history, Javea transformed into a timeless festivity during Semana Santa, alluring every resident and visitor to the Artisan Fair.
A traditional annual festival, the Artisan Fair continues to impress visitors, once again lit up in vibrant colours, flavours, and cheer of the community.
From March 29 until April 1, 80 stalls of carefully crafted products were presented, ranging from textiles and jewellery, handmade soap and candles, to a delicious range of food.
Families celebrated, relaxing at the cafes while trying out homemade pastries, chocolates, fruits and cheeses; exceptionally authentic to the region.
Children were enthralled by the animators in historical costumes and wood workshops, taking them on an unforgettable Medieval adventure. The music soared the streets and the Town Church, as dancers swayed joyfully in national costumes and performances by Rodamons Teatre.
The current Regines de la Foguera, Arantxa Pons and Julia Leyda attended the Fair, dressed in elaborate Valencian dresses, being in charge of inaugurating the festival with the collaboration of Xabia Historica.
The Fair highlighted this year’s Easter, creating an atmosphere unique to Javea.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
