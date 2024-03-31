By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 16:30

Climb to Fátima returns: Pinoso's legendary sporting event. Image: lzf / Shutterstock.com.

Pinoso is excited to announce the return of one of its longest-standing sporting events, the climb to Fátima, scheduled for Saturday, April 20.

Registration can be completed through the website www.dorsal21.es, with entry fees ranging from €10 to €14 depending on the chosen distance: 10k run, 5k run, or 5k hike.

This year, hikers will have their times recorded, with prizes awarded for both promising newcomers and overall winners.

The route options range from 10k to 5k.

Race bibs can be collected in the morning at the sports facilities, or 30 minutes before the race begins.

For the first 300 registrants, there will be a special runner’s kit, and prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers overall as well as the top three in each category.

To encourage young athletes, various events starting at 5:30:PM are planned in the surrounding areas of the sports facilities.

Speaking on Radio Pinoso, Sports Technician Javier López emphasised the family-friendly nature of the event, attributing its popularity to factors like the ascent to the Fátima hermitage.