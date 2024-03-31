By EWN • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 16:34

No Need To Paint, the number one Spray Coating for property exteriors have been established on the Costa Blanca since 1991.

One of our very first clients Mrs. Ballmer of Javea has recently had her property re-coated with No Need To Paint unique Andura, Long life Coating . It is proven to last in excess of 15 years and is fully washable which is important when the Sahara Sand rain comes. It is breathable and will stop penetrating damp also, it will not fade appreciably in colour. No Need To Paint have a unique 15 year insurance back guarantee, which is testament to the quality of the product.

The treatment No Need To Paint will carry out on your property is not a decoration. It is a renovation! The first process is to thoroughly wash all the walls, using a treatment to remove surface contamination and algae etcetera. Once all the surfaces have been cleaned, any cracks are filled with flexible fillers, loose render is repaired and reinstated. When the surfaces are 100% sound all the walls are primed and stabilised. The next stage is to mask, with paper and tape, all doors, windows and floors, not requiring treatment. The Andura Coating is then applied with a heavy duty airless spray machine, applying a minimum of two coats to each section. Finally, once the property has been fully coated the masking tape is removed and the site is cleared.

The homeowner can now look forward to a minimum of 15 years, peace of mind! No regular repainting every three or four years, no more penetrating damp, which is a problem in Spain and walls that can be hosed or power washed to keep them looking their best

No Need To Paint is offering a FREE survey and quotation service, where everything is put in writing and valid for up to 3 months. No Need To Paint is always looking for Promotional Homes to showcase their work with the homeowner enjoying a special discount, subject to certain terms and conditions.

We cover all the Costa Blanca, so please call without obligation and book your FREE QUOTATION, now!

For more information visit our website and download our Online Brochure.

www.noneedtopaint.com

633 060 175

Sponsored