Rare monkey born at Twycross Zoo

By Julian Phillips • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 14:41

The distinctive orange fur of the Baby Francois' langurs Credit: Twycross Zoon

A rare type of monkey has been born at a zoo in Leicestershire. Keepers at Twycross Zoo are excited about the arrival of a Francois’ langur, a species found in China and Vietnam.

Kelly Salisbury, a primate keeper at the zoo, was one of the first to see the new baby. She said the team is thrilled about the birth. “Baby Francois’ langurs stand out with their bright orange fur, making them easy for visitors to spot during their next visit,” she added. “With the Easter holidays here, it’s a perfect time for guests to meet our new addition and learn more about this interesting species.”

Only 2,000 left in the wild

Francois’ langurs are endangered, as stated by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, which identifies the most at-risk species worldwide. There are only around 2,000 of them left in the wild, mainly because of habitat loss from deforestation.

Dr. Rebecca Biddle, the zoo’s conservation director, expressed joy at the birth. “Welcoming a new animal is always special, but this birth is especially important due to the species’ endangered status,” she said. The arrival of a baby Francois’ langur is wonderful news. Sadly, the wild population of these langurs is declining, so this new baby brings hope for our ongoing conservation efforts.”

The baby monkey is being cared for by its 17-year-old mother, along with the rest of the troop and the zoo’s primate experts.