Troupers Swing Band in Turre

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 21:13
Troupers Swing band a very unique musical experience.
Credit: The Troupers Swing Band
Are making a highly anticipated return to the Hostal Rural in Turre on April 20 from 7pm.
Troupers Swing Band alternates its own songs with adaptations of Swing, Neo swing and Rockabilly classics, with great technical quality and the festive nature of its staging give the live performance manages to transport the viewer to the golden years of swing.
Tickets are €25 and include dinner and can be bought from the Hostal Rural Tuesday to Sunday 9.30am until 9pm or by calling 673 617 372.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
