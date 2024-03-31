ZanziBar – your Oasis

By Anna Akopyan •
ZanziBar rooftop Moraira
Credit: ZanziBar rooftop Moraira, Facebook
A new addition to La Cabana restaurant in Moraira, ZanziBar is a rooftop lounge nestled on Moraira´s seafront; the oasis of gastronomic delight and stunning views.
Excited for the spring and summer seasons, ZanziBar reopened on March 26, inviting customers to dive into the Mediterranean paradise set above the beach, with immersive blue scenery and enjoy the flavour of fresh and elaborate cuisine.
Choose your favourite from a wide variety of wines and innovative cocktails that taste like never ending summer. With top-quality seafood, treat your life like a festive holiday with French oysters, surf and turf lobster with beef fillet, and delicious Mediterranean mussels.
For an experience that will be amongst your favourite memories of Costa Blanca, book your table at info@barlacabanamoraira.com or by calling 675 08 07 78.
Open Monday to Sunday 11am-6pm.
At Calle de l´andrago 121, Rada de Moraira.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
