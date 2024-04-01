85th Anniversary of Franco’s victory

By John Smith •
Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 18:14
Franco and other Nationalist leaders
Credit: Public Domain
After almost four years of bloody turmoil, the Spanish Civil War officially ended on April 1, 1939 with General Franco announcing victory on the radio.
Some parties suggest that this was a revolution caused by Army Generals, but history suggests that this is not correct as the majority of officers taking part were of lower ranks.
Traditionally, officers were promoted due to seniority, but this rule had been suspended during the earlier African campaigns and officers were promoted due to their success and gallantry in campaigns rather than ‘dead men’s shoes’.
In some ways one might have expected that these younger men would have been less conservative than the generals but many had seen the rise of the Fascists in Germany and Italy and were scared of the possible effects of the spreading of Bolshevism.
With the support of the Portuguese Government as well as Mussolini and Hitler, the Nationalist’s North African Brigades were a fearsome force, ready to fight for their own benefit as much as for the ‘liberation’ of Spain.
International agreements required that foreign countries should not supply arms to either side but whilst the Republicans found it hard to obtain military supplies, (although they did receive fighter planes from Soviet Russia) the Nationalists had fewer problems as Hitler used the Civil War as a training ground for his Luftwaffe in particular with the Condor Legion playing an important part after being equipped with the most up to date aircraft.
The Republicans, with the help of International Brigades formed mainly by left-wing influenced foreign fighters, managed to hold out for nearly four years, but it was the Republicans under Franco who dominated and certainly came down even harder on their enemies once the war finished.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.