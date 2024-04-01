An artist has created a microscopic zoo

By Julian Phillips • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 11:41

A blue whale created in the eye of a needle. Credit: David A Lindon

An artist has crafted what he calls the ‘world’s smallest zoo’, housing tiny animals that can only be seen through a microscope.

David Lindon, known for his microscopic creations, has put together a collection of miniature creatures for his debut solo exhibition titled the World’s Smallest Zoo. These creatures, some smaller than a pinhead, are meticulously crafted, with the tiniest exhibit being a penguin sitting on the head of a pin.

Creating these minuscule artworks is a painstaking process, often done late at night to avoid any disturbances. David describes it as a meditative experience, requiring intense concentration to control every movement. Despite the challenges, he finds relief and satisfaction once the artwork is completed, even though they are vulnerable to accidental destruction.

Willy Wonka

During the exhibition, David plans to wear a distinctive purple pinstriped suit, reminiscent of Willy Wonka, to make himself easily identifiable to visitors. He enjoys watching people’s reactions as they struggle to comprehend the minuteness of his creations, often needing a magnifier to truly appreciate their size.

David crafts his own microscopic tools, which are delicate and prone to breaking. His artworks incorporate various materials, including carbon fibre, carpet fibres, and even fragments of gold and diamonds, adding a touch of luxury to the miniature world he creates.

Despite the challenges, David hopes to showcase his exhibition in his hometown of Bournemouth and potentially in larger cities like London and New York in the future.