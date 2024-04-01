Drive and donate

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 9:15
Meeuwenlaan road
Credit: Stadsdeel Amsterdam-Noord Council, Facebook
Dutch drivers raised €10,000 for charity by complying with the 30 kilometre speed limits.
After the increase of speed limits across Amsterdam in December, its North district, Meeuwenlaan placed a “savings post” to raise money for charity.
With this project, all drivers who adhere to the 30-kilometre speed limit, save five per cent for charity. On March 26, Meeuwanlaan reached their maximum number of €10,000 raised by the contributing drivers.
The local charity chosen by the residents and project organisers, Helen´s Free Food Market, is now able to continue its efforts to reduce food waste.
“Our budget for this year has not yet been finalized, but thanks to this contribution we have a little more peace of mind and can continue to help local residents for the time being,” said Helen van der Bilt to the Press.
Helen´s Free Food Market collects leftover products from wholesalers and shops to distribute to less fortunate households across Amsterdam.
Will this innovative project mark the beginning of rewards instead of fines on the road?
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years.
