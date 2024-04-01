Puig Campana skyrunning race

By Eva Alvarez • Updated: 01 Apr 2024 • 16:30

Skyrunning athletes Credit: Unsplash, Lucas lcanino

With the countdown underway for the thrilling 15th edition, anticipation and excitement fill the air, promising an unforgettable event.

Nestled amidst the stunning ‘vistas’ (views) of Finestrat, athletes from Spain and beyond will converge on April 28th for the pinnacle of challenges: the Vertical Kilometre Puig Campana. Here, against the backdrop of the Spanish Club Championships, the Autonomous Championship, and the World Cup of the International Skyrunning Federation (ISF), participants will brace themselves for a relentless ascent up the iconic Puig Campana peak.

History of this sport

In the early 1990s, Italian mountaineer Marino Giacometti and his adventurous peers initiated the skyrunning movement with their races on iconic peaks like Mont Blanc and Monte Rosa. By 1995, the Federation for Sport at Altitude (FSA) was established to oversee this sport’s growth. Since then, skyrunning has gained widespread popularity, attracting enthusiasts globally with its unique blend of athleticism and altitude. Driven by the research-focused ethos of the Peak Performance Project, skyrunning continually pushes boundaries and inspires athletes to reach new heights.

The challenge

The ascent up Puig Campana is not just a physical challenge; it’s a mental and emotional journey. With its rugged terrain and awe-inspiring views, each step brings competitors closer to their limits and beyond.

The race will begin calmly until reaching Font del Molí. From there, the real challenge begins, ascending towards the peak of Puig Campana. Once the highest point is reached, the descent will follow the botanical trail of “Umbría del Puig Campana” to Coll del Pouet, then onwards to Font del Molí.

The Spanish Club Championships offer a €4,000 cash prize distributed among winners in various categories. €1,000 is awarded for first place, while €600 and €400 are given for second and third place, respectively, in both male and female divisions, with winners being preselected for the World Championships.

Organised excellence

Behind the scenes, the event is meticulously organised by the Sports Department, the Reto 8000 Mountain Club, and the Valencian Community Mountain Sports and Climbing Federation (FEMECV). Their dedication ensures a seamless experience for both participants and spectators alike.

Registration

The 2024 race will be limited to 400 participants, and registration has already surpassed 50%. Registration is open until April 22nd via MyChip for the Autonomous and Open Championships and through the Spanish Federation of Mountain and Climbing Sports app for the Spanish Championship.