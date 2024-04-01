Queen Sofía’s favourite

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 11:41
Queen Sofia at the beach bar
Photo: Instagram / Chiringuito Rocamar
Queen Sofia attended the landing of the Legion and then presided over the transfer of the Christ of Mena on Maundy Thursday and this added to the crowds that gather every year to witness this event. And, afterwards, Her Majesty went to Malaga’s Rocamar de Huelin beach bar for lunch, much to the surprise of the diners who were there.
This is not the first time that Queen Sofia has visited this beachfront establishment on the promenade, but the second. This time, the Queen visited the establishment accompanied by a small group of companions, including her sister Irene of Greece and Denmark. During her stay, she had the opportunity to sample some typical Malaga dishes, including espeto de sardinas, as well as to chat with some of the staff, who gave her a warm welcome.
The restaurant was proud to the Queen back as a diner, as they confirmed via social networks with videos and images. During her lunch, there was also an anecdote to remember as a result of the birthday of one of the diners, whom the Queen came to congratulate in person after those present sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to him.
“Once again, Doña Sofía has returned to taste our dishes, which she loves. Eternally grateful and delighted that she has chosen us again. Long live Doña Sofía!”, wrote those in charge of the establishment on Instagram.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
