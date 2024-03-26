Queen Sofia Attends Charity Concert

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 26 Mar 2024 • 9:39

Queen Sofia at Project Home concert. Credit: Casa Real

Queen Sofia attended the 15th solidarity concert to be held at Palma Cathedral, on 25 March.

All the proceeds from the event are destined to help Projecte Home Balears in their outstanding work fighting addiction, with treatment and prevention programmes.

The Queen Emeritus, known for her support of charities, arrived at 8:30 pm with her sister, Irene of Greece. They were welcomed by the authorities awaiting them outside the cathedral, including Marga Prohens, the head of the Balearic government, Francina Armengol, who presides over the Parliament, and Llorenç Galmés from the Consell de Mallorca.

Queen attends concert

After greeting everyone, Queen Sofia was accompanied inside to meet the Bishop of Mallorca, Sebastià Taltavull. The crowd of 1,800 people gave her a warm welcome with a round of applause before she took her seat in the front row to enjoy the night’s main event: Mozart’s ‘Requiem’ in D minor, played by the Balearic Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Pablo Mielgo.

The two renowned participating choirs were the University of the Balearic Islands Choir, directed by Núria Cunillera, and the Capella de la Seu, under the baton of Joan Company. As always, the purity of their voices and subtlety of the dynamics thrilled the audience.

The exceptional soloists were the soprano Irene Mas, mezzo-soprano Begoña Gómez, tenor Joan Laínez, and baritone David Menéndez, who really brought the music to life.

Help with addiction

Projecte Home Balears was set up in 1987 with a simple aim: to tackle addiction issues in the Balearic community. It is all about finding solutions that work for individuals and families dealing with addiction problems. The focus is on research, developing prevention programmes, and providing therapy tailored to each person’s needs. The goal? To help people affected by addiction find their independence, grow personally, and smoothly integrate into society and work.

A spokesperson for Projecte Home Balears expressed sincere thanks to all the entities which participated and collaborated in this initiative for their commitment and support.

Queen Sofia usually returns to Mallorca for Easter when she can.