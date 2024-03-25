Easter concert agenda

By Annette Christmas •
Symphony orchestra of the Illes Baleares.
Credit OSIB, Facebook
There are many concerts being offered during Easter week. The following is a small selection of some of the best:
Monday, March 25 –Mozart’s Requiem, Palma Cathedral
On March 25, the traditional charity concert for Project Home Baleares is being held again.
The charity has been helping socially vulnerable people with addictions since 1987.
A star-studded performance of Mozart’s Requiem is being offered.
The performance will feature some of the best-known musicians in Mallorca: the Balearic Islands Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Pablo Mielgo, accompanied by the University Choir of the Balearic Islands, conducted by Nuria Cunillera, and the Capella de la Seu, conducted by Joan Company.
The star soloists will be Irene Más, soprano, Begoña Gómez, mezzo-soprano, Joan Lainez, tenor and Josep Miquel Ribot, baritone.
Tickets are on sale on the Projecte Home website and at the door of the Cathedral.
Tickets start at €12 and are available here
In Catholic countries, Good Friday, which falls on 29 March this year, is generally a silent day without any concerts, as it is a day of mourning and reflection.
Free concert in Alcudia, Wednesday 27
The traditional Easter concert by the Youth Orchestra of the Escola Municipal de Música d’Alcúdia is being offered at the Alcudia Auditorium.
Hansel and Gretel, Teatre Principal Palma, April 5 and 6
This production by Bilbao Abao Opera and Yotumi Kids is an adaptation of the famous opera by Humperdinck, with dramaturgy and stage direction by Pedro Chamizo.
The opera, based on the well-known tale by the Brothers Grimm, is suitable for the whole family.
Witch-influencer Barbie of the Forest lures the children into her virtual world. Once there, they realise how empty and shallow that place is.
However, Gretel eventually convinces the Witch that there can and must be a better world.
The #BarbiedelBosque thus does not die but is transformed.
In the uplifting finale, the cast sings that that the future is in our hands, and that it is time to act to change it.
Tickets are available here.
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
