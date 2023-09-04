Queen Sofia Champions Mallorca Food Bank

By John Ensor • 04 September 2023 • 17:04
The effects of the pandemic are still being felt as shown by recent statistics at Mallorca’s food bank.
On Monday, 4 August, Queen Sofia paid a visit to the Mallorca Food Bank Foundation. She was accompanied by the president of the Government, Marga Prohens, writes Mallorca Diario.
During the visit, Raimundo de Montis, the president of the Mallorca Food Bank Foundation, highlighted that the number of users and organisations relying on the food bank has surged by 70 to 80 per cent since the pandemic. Conversely, donations have plummeted by 50 per cent.
He expressed gratitude towards Queen Sofia, stating, ‘she loves the Food Bank very much,’ and that she has ‘always cared a lot about the Food Bank.’
Pedro Miguel Llorca Llinares, the president of the Food Bank of Spain, noted that ‘society is aware that it is going through a very difficult and complex time.’ He added that ‘the economy has had an exponential increase and this entails difficulties for families.’
Llorca Llinares lamented, ‘when a parent sees that there is difficulty and that their shopping basket has to decrease, logically it is very hard to ask for help.’ He emphasised that food banks are ‘a palliative.’
He also revealed that aid from the European Social Fund will not be available in the first half of 2024. However, there is ‘hope’ for implementation in the second half of next year. He thanked Queen Sofia for her visit, stating the food bank is ‘very proud and praised for the guarantee that the Reina Sofia Foundation fully trusts’ their work.
Carlos Cortes, the president of the Federation of Gypsy Associations of the Balearic Islands, was also present. He thanked the Food Bank for its support but noted that the aid is less than in previous years. He urged that the Government, the Consell, and the town councils ‘must be more involved with all the associations.’
The visit was also attended by Gabriel Le Senne, president of the Parliament; Jaime Martinez, mayor of Palma; Llorenc Galmes, president of the Consell de Mallorca; and Aina Calvo, Government delegate.
