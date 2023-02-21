Queen Sofia ready to visit the province of Almeria on Friday, February 24

Her Majesty is scheduled to arrive at 11:00.AM.

After her meeting, at around 11:45.AM Queen Sofia will have a tour of the facilities and meet with the wonderful volunteers who enable this non-profit organisation to carry out its charitable work in the province of Almeria.

Queen Sofia, executive president of the Queen Sofia Foundation, is promoting this meeting as part of her commitment and collaboration with food banks throughout Spain, in order to familiarise herself with the reality of the Almeria organisation.

The queen wants to see first-hand how it operates at such a delicate time for many families in the province.

The event will be attended by representatives of the public administration of Almeria and the Spanish Government, accompanied by members of the organisation in the province and representatives of the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL).