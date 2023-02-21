By Anna Ellis • 21 February 2023 • 15:33
Queen Sofia ready to visit the province of Almeria on Friday, February 24. Image: zixia / Shutterstock.com.
Her Majesty is scheduled to arrive at 11:00.AM.
After her meeting, at around 11:45.AM Queen Sofia will have a tour of the facilities and meet with the wonderful volunteers who enable this non-profit organisation to carry out its charitable work in the province of Almeria.
Queen Sofia, executive president of the Queen Sofia Foundation, is promoting this meeting as part of her commitment and collaboration with food banks throughout Spain, in order to familiarise herself with the reality of the Almeria organisation.
The queen wants to see first-hand how it operates at such a delicate time for many families in the province.
The event will be attended by representatives of the public administration of Almeria and the Spanish Government, accompanied by members of the organisation in the province and representatives of the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL).
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.