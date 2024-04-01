By Anna Ellis • Updated: 01 Apr 2024 • 18:19

Running for a cause: Torrevieja duo take on Survivor Race. Image credit: Philip Trower.

Philip Trower and Michael Purdy, from Carmen’s Bar in Urb. El Chaparral, Torrevieja, have stepped up to the plate.

The duo are set to participate in the Survivor Race, all for a noble cause.

Their mission? To raise funds for two local organisations: the Helping Hand Food Bank and the Torrevieja Animal Shelter.

Taking on the Survivor Race in Alicante on April 13 is no easy feat. With a challenging 6km route and 20 obstacles, it’s a true test of endurance.

Amazingly, Philip and Michael surpassed their initial fundraising target of €1000 in less than a week.

Now, they’ve set their sights higher, aiming for €2500!

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support,” says Michael. “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has donated and sponsored us.”

The Helping Hand Food Bank plays a crucial role in providing essential assistance to struggling families, meanwhile, the Torrevieja Animal Shelter works tirelessly to rescue and find loving homes for animals in need.

If you’d like to contribute visit Carmen’s Bar on Calle Fray Angélico or call (+34) 965077480.