Solidarity walk in Pilar de la Horadada

By Marina Lorente • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 19:28

Solidarity walk / Credit: marchasolidaria

Surinver is a Cooperative Society dedicated to the production and distribution of fruit and vegetable products located in Pilar de la Horadada.

And Surinver will be 50 years old in 2024, something very special. To commemorate this unique moment, they have organised a solidarity walk for the whole family. With the symbolic contribution of €3, you can purchase your participant’s kit: T-shirt, backpack and cap, as well as water, fruit along the route, live music and many surprises.

For a good cause

All proceeds will be donated in full to the Aidemar Association, to promote sport for this group. Aidemar is a non-profit organisation that offers services, activities and support to people with disabilities and their families in the Mar Menor region.

The route will be only 5kms, walking, so that the whole family can enjoy a sporting morning with a great atmosphere enlivened with music and a few surprises. The starting and finishing point will be the same, the church square in Pilar de la Horadada. Afterwards, there will be a raffle with numerous gifts such as: weekend getaways, lunches and dinners for 2, mobile phones… And much more!

This is a great opportunity to enjoy doing exercise while contributing with a very good cause. Take this time for you and your beloved one on April 7 in the Plaza de la Iglesia, in Pilar de la Horadada.

If you want to get your ticket visit this link.