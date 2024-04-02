By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 11:20

Alicante's energy revolution: 50% cut in consumption. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante / Facebook.

Alicante has made significant strides in energy efficiency, slashing annual energy consumption by 50 per cent at the Town Hall, Santa Bárbara Castle and the Central Market.

This achievement came about through the replacement of 1,811 interior and exterior lights with more efficient LED technology, leading to substantial savings and preventing the emission of 270 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere each year.

Sergio Peinado, Head of the Technical Lighting Department at the Alicante City Council, explained, “We installed 1,811 lights, 861 in the Market and castle, and another 950 in the streets of San Antón and Carolinas Bajas neighbourhoods, part of the Edusi territory between the two castles of Alicante.”

“The result is a 50 per cent decrease in consumption, around 580,000 kWh per year, translating to roughly 270 fewer tons of CO2 emissions annually.”.

The decorative lighting enhances the attractiveness of both buildings as tourist destinations, allowing them to be illuminated in various colours for special occasions