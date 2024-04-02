Surf And Turf At C’an Pescador

By Annette Christmas • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 12:18

Ca'n Pescador, Playa de Muro

If a restaurant near the beach attracts locals, it must be good.

Mallorcans are canny and discerning when it comes to price and quality, and Ca’s Pescador in Playa de Muro is a favourite spot for many local families and couples for its Mediterranean vibe and sensational food.

The location is very close to the little bridge that divides the bustling end of Playa de Muro from the relatively quieter residential area of Albufera with its four-star hotels, where many locals have their summer houses. Thus, a stone’s throw from shops catering to tourists lies this authentic Mallorcan experience which also caters to an international clientele.

Lovely terrace

The ample terrace is upholstered in fabric printed with the pretty traditional lenguas patterns in blue and white, with napkins to match. In summer there is often soothing live jazz both at lunchtime and in the evening.

Staff are multilingual and discreet, very friendly and attentive, seemingly selected for their sense of humour.

But the food is the real star of the Can Pescador experience. This is essentially a high-quality fish restaurant, offering the finest grilled wild sea bream and dorada as well as many battered fish dishes.

Seafood platter

The absolute hit is the speciality Ca’n Pescador fried seafood platter, which includes exquisite baby squid (chiperones), calamares and whitebait, all perfectly crisped and tender. This modestly priced starter is intended to serve at least four people.

Salads are also available, and a fabulous gourmet Aberdeen angus hamburger, plus seven other prime meat dishes.