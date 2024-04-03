Zeppelin Bar – Flying High

By Julian Phillips •
Only opened in August of last year, the Zeppelin music and cocktail bar in Mojacar is “Flying High”.
The bar is truly unique in the province, offering a vast selection of cocktails off menu. That is to say, Robert or Nyame, the owners, will make you a cocktail on the spot, just tell them what sort of things you like. They are however, working on a menu which will include exotic quality and timeless cocktails from around the world, including gems such as “Smoked Old Fashioned” which dates back to the 1880’s and uses Bourbon, a simple sugar syrup, bitters and orange peel which are then smoked!!
It is a family run business, Nyame also on hand to advise you on your cocktail choice, or just serve you with a coffee or beer, and of course they have a mascot dog called ‘Zeppelin’.
London born Robert feels that what also helps to set them apart and has aided them to succeed is the fact that he has spent nearly half his life living in Mojacar, and this gives him an edge in understanding what his clients need, including your four-legged friends, who are most welcome.
The bar, although small, has a big atmosphere, being just a few metres from the sea it has great views and the regular music nights that they host just add to the appeal.
They are open for you to come and check out some of their superb cocktails from 5pm to 2am weekdays and 5pm to 3am at the weekends.
