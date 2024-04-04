Barbarian dumps pregnant cat in suitcase

By John Smith •
Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 13:32
Mieke has used up one of her nine lives
Credit: Zwerfkat Wommelgem
Anyone could be excused for thinking that this story was created especially for April Fools Day as it took place on April 1, but it isn’t funny!
The old rhyme goes ‘ding dong dell pussy’s in the well’ but in this instance pussy was in a pink suitcase, dumped in a field in Wommelgem (Antwerp Province).
Happily, hikers spotted this very bright suitcase and thinking it strange for it to be dumped in the middle of a field, decided to investigate.
It’s a good job they did as inside the zipped suitcase they discovered a pregnant cat which had clearly been deliberately abandoned in the middle of nowhere.
Being good hearted souls they alerted local shelter Zwerfkat who agreed to look after the cat which they have named Mieke and they have confirmed that the cat was not chipped so they can’t trace the owner.
Mieke is now safe and sound and hoping that she will be adopted by a more caring person who will look after her and even her kittens.
In the meantime, the carers at Zwerfkat have put out an appeal to people who no longer wish to look after their cat to take it to the shelter rather than act like a Barbarian and condemn it to a lonely death.
