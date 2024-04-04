Dreambeach lays on buses

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 20:40
Ramping up for the biggest music festival of the year.
Credit: Daniel Gonzalez
With just five months until the start of Dreambeach 2024, preparations are well underway for what promises to be an electrifying weekend of electronic music in Almeria.
Anticipating an influx of around 135,000 people from August 1 to 4, the festival is set to make a significant impact, generating an estimated €13 million in ticket sales alone.
To accommodate attendees from across Spain, organisers have arranged a fleet of official Dreambeach buses departing from 25 cities on the Iberian Peninsula, including major hubs like Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia. Tickets are selling fast, with frenetic demand from music fans nationwide.
In addition to transport from other regions, festival buses will operate from seven municipalities within Almeria province, offering round-trip vouchers for three days. Meanwhile, shuttles will run within the capital, facilitating travel between the city and the Dreambeach venue at specified times.
Tickets for these transportation services vary in price depending on the departure city and include round-trip travel from Thursday, August 1, to Sunday, August 4. Shuttle services within Almería city are priced at €29.
With limited availability, organisers advise securing tickets promptly via designated links on their social media channels. As excitement builds for Dreambeach 2024, preparations continue to ensure a seamless and unforgettable experience for all attendees.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.