Dreambeach lays on buses

By Julian Phillips • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 20:40

Ramping up for the biggest music festival of the year. Credit: Daniel Gonzalez

With just five months until the start of Dreambeach 2024, preparations are well underway for what promises to be an electrifying weekend of electronic music in Almeria.

Anticipating an influx of around 135,000 people from August 1 to 4, the festival is set to make a significant impact, generating an estimated €13 million in ticket sales alone.

To accommodate attendees from across Spain, organisers have arranged a fleet of official Dreambeach buses departing from 25 cities on the Iberian Peninsula, including major hubs like Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia. Tickets are selling fast, with frenetic demand from music fans nationwide.

From 7 municipalities in Almeria

In addition to transport from other regions, festival buses will operate from seven municipalities within Almeria province, offering round-trip vouchers for three days. Meanwhile, shuttles will run within the capital, facilitating travel between the city and the Dreambeach venue at specified times.

Tickets for these transportation services vary in price depending on the departure city and include round-trip travel from Thursday, August 1, to Sunday, August 4. Shuttle services within Almería city are priced at €29.

With limited availability, organisers advise securing tickets promptly via designated links on their social media channels. As excitement builds for Dreambeach 2024, preparations continue to ensure a seamless and unforgettable experience for all attendees.