By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 13:26

Unravelling history: Exploring the magnificent Bayeux Tapestry in Normandy. Image: Bayeux Museum / Facebook.

The Bayeux Tapestry, a unique document from the 11th century, is a wool embroidery on linen canvas.

Stretching almost 70 metres long and 50 centimetres high, it depicts the conquest of England in 1066 by William the Conqueror, Duke of Normandy.

Bishop Odon likely commissioned this masterpiece of Romanesque art to adorn the Bayeux Cathedral.

Preserved remarkably well, the tapestry is included in UNESCO‘s Memory of the World Register for its universal significance.

Displayed at the Bayeux Tapestry Museum in Bayeux, France, since 1983, it attracts nearly 400,000 visitors annually, offering an immersive experience of its history and creation.

The museum provides an entertaining and educational tour, featuring audio guides in multiple languages, a permanent exhibition revealing the tapestry’s secrets, and a film reenacting the Battle of Hastings.

This accessibility makes it a popular destination for history enthusiasts worldwide.

For those intrigued by this historical marvel, a visit to Normandy offers a rich experience.

Booking museum visits on the website: bayeuxmuseum.com in advance is recommended, especially during peak tourist seasons.