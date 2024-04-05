Andrew Tate caught speeding while on bail

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 13:10

Andrew Tate pictured in 2023. Credit: LCV/Shutterstock.com

Controversial influencer, Andrew Tate, recently found himself in yet more trouble while out on bail for serious charges.

Tate, 37, was caught driving his £314,000 Aston Martin at 100mph, well over the 80mph Romanian speed limit.

The incident led to a £172 fine for the former kickboxing champion and social media star, who has an estimated net worth of $12.3 million, according to Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

Speeding again

This occurrence marks the third instance in five years where Tate has broken Romanian speed limits.

According to The Sun, an insider commented: ‘Andrew Tate does not care at all about respecting Romanian laws and he does not realise the consequences of breaking the Romanian laws, no matter if it is about human trafficking or exceeding the speed limits on roads.’

Valer Kovacs, the officer who apprehended Tate, emphasised that fame does not place one above the law. He noted that Tristan Tate, Andrew’s younger brother, was also caught speeding just ahead in a similarly priced but differently coloured Aston Martin.

Legal battles and public perception

Both Tate brothers face charges of rape and human trafficking in Romania, and have vehemently denied the accusations, while they await extradition to the UK.

Andrew Tate’s outspoken comments have stirred significant debate, claiming that he is a victim of ‘The Matrix’ and in statement to the media said, ‘. . . in the West, in the countries that are owned by the satanists, when you get to a certain level of fame you either put on a dress or you go to jail and I’m happy to make my choice which is jail every single time, my soul is not for sale neither are my principles.’

Following their arrest in December 2022, the Tate brothers were initially detained, then placed under house arrest, and are currently under ‘judicial control’. This situation allows them to remain in Romania with regular police check-ins.

The rise of Andrew Tate as a role model has alarmed many, especially considering his influence among young men and boys.