Shop & scoff for a good cause

Published: 05 Apr 2024

Market treasures and Sunday roasts await Image: Shutterstock/ CKP1001

JOIN Axarquia Animal Rescue and the Royal British Legion Benajarafe on an exciting fundraiser trip set for Sunday, April 21. Enjoy a fantastic day beginning with a visit to the vibrant Casariche Market, boasting hundreds of stalls offering everything from homeware to haberdashery. Coach pick-ups commence at 9 am in Benajarafe, making stops in Torre del Mar, Trapiche, and Riogordo.

Savor a Sunday Roast at Bar Dinger’s Place

After exploring the market, savour a delightful Sunday roast at Bar Dinger’s Place in Mollina. The package is priced at €35 per person and includes a vegetarian option. The adventure spans from 11 am to 4:30 pm, ensuring ample time for shopping, feasting, and camaraderie.

Mark Your Calendar: April 21 Adventure

Book your spot early to avoid disappointment! For more details, contact Liz Pusey at 657 293 663. Don’t miss this Shop & Scoff experience, supporting a noble cause and creating lasting memories.

