Shop & scoff for a good cause

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 17:17
Market treasures and Sunday roasts await
Image: Shutterstock/ CKP1001
JOIN Axarquia Animal Rescue and the Royal British Legion Benajarafe on an exciting fundraiser trip set for Sunday, April 21. Enjoy a fantastic day beginning with a visit to the vibrant Casariche Market, boasting hundreds of stalls offering everything from homeware to haberdashery. Coach pick-ups commence at 9 am in Benajarafe, making stops in Torre del Mar, Trapiche, and Riogordo.
After exploring the market, savour a delightful Sunday roast at Bar Dinger’s Place in Mollina. The package is priced at €35 per person and includes a vegetarian option. The adventure spans from 11 am to 4:30 pm, ensuring ample time for shopping, feasting, and camaraderie.
Book your spot early to avoid disappointment! For more details, contact Liz Pusey at 657 293 663. Don’t miss this Shop & Scoff experience, supporting a noble cause and creating lasting memories.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.