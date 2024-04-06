Best places to see the solar eclipse in Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 11:53

Image of solar eclipse. Credit: Maxal Tamor/Shutterstock.com

The coming solar eclipse will only be fully visible in three of the world’s countries, but Spain will have the chance to see it partially.

On Monday, April 8, a breathtaking total solar eclipse will sweep across the globe. Visible fully from only Mexico, the United States, and Canada where the sun will be completely hidden by the moon.

Spain will however still catch a glimpse of this cosmic phenomenon, although in a more modest capacity.

Spain to witness celestial display

In Spain, the solar eclipse will reveal itself partially to observers, with Galicia and the Canary Islands positioned as the prime viewing locations.

The eclipse, however, will display a modest intensity in these regions. Notably, in A Coruña’s far northwest and Santa Cruz de Tenerife province, viewers might see coverage of just above or near five per cent. Locations like Lugo and Ourense are set to witness even less, below one per cent visibility.

Optimal viewing conditions

The atmospheric forecast promises a mix of conditions. As the haze that has lingered over the weekend is expected to clear, the skies above both Galicia and the Canary Islands are expected to be clear.

The Canary Islands, in particular, expect clear skies with just a few low clouds in the northern parts, complemented by a pleasant 20°C temperature.

Conversely, Galicia faces a cloudy day with rain threats due to an incoming front, which might clear by the evening, around the eclipse’s scheduled appearance.

Eclipse timing and duration

Timing is crucial for eclipse enthusiasts. In Galicia, the celestial event is scheduled for 9:00 pm, whereas in the Canary Islands, it begins slightly earlier at 8:17 pm.

The window for observation is narrow, lasting only a few minutes. For instance, Camariñas will experience it from 9:02 pm to 9:11 pm, and La Palma from 8:17 pm to 8:33 pm, offering at best a 15-minute spectacle.

Future celestial events

Looking ahead, March 29, 2025, will present another partial eclipse with more significant visibility across Spain, promising between 30 and 15 per cent coverage.

However, the zenith of astronomical events is scheduled for August 12, 2026, with a total solar eclipse traversing Spain’s northern and central regions. This occasion will not see the partial eclipse’s intensity drop below 90 per cent across the mainland, with the Canary Islands enjoying around 65 per cent coverage.