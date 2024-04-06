Christy’s – Your ultimate destination for sports extravaganza!

By EWN • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 15:32

Located in the heart of Fuengirola, just a five-minute walk from the Paseo, Christs Irish Gastropub is gearing up for an electrifying week of sports entertainment from Tuesday April 9 to Sunday 14.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love soaking up the atmosphere, Christy’s is the only place to be for the ultimate sports experience.

For Horse Racing enthusiasts, we bring you every thrilling moment of the world’s greatest steeplechase, at Aintree.

Football supporters, brace yourselves for a week packed with action! On Tuesday April 9, witness heavyweights clash in the Champions League quarter-finals as Manchester City takes on Real Madrid and Arsenal faces Bayern Munich. And that’s just the beginning! With Europa League and conference matches featuring Liverpool, West Ham, and Aston Villa on Thursday April 11, the excitement never stops.

As the Premier League race heats up, catch all the thrilling action. Whether it’s City facing Luton, Liverpool against Crystal Palace, or Arsenal hosting Aston Villa, every match promises edge-of-your-seat excitement.

And let’s not forget about Golf! The Masters kicks off on Thursday April 11, marking the start of the golf season in spectacular fashion.

At Christy’s Irish Gastropub, we invite you to indulge in the best sports coverage on the coast while enjoying our delectable menu and sipping on our famous Guinness. Come for the sport, stay for the food, soak in the atmosphere, and have the craic with us!

Calle Olleria 20, Fuengirola

620 226 911

christysgastropub@gmail.com

