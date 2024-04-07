Dental Titan a charity with a difference

By John Smith • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 14:22

Dental Titan founder, Damien Mark Credit: EWN Media Group

Although he is just nine-years-old, Damien Mark is a young man with a mission who with the help of his father Dr Sam Mark has set up his own charity.

He was inspired by a group of Ugandans who visited his school, Aloha College several months ago and he was inspired to create Dental Titan, an organisation fronted by a super hero who represents bravery, courage and strength.

Damien knew that several years ago, his father Dr Mark had travelled to both Peru and Cape Verde to offer practical advice on dental care and he wanted to do the same for children in Uganda.

The dream will come true

Thus Dental Titan was created some six month ago and funds are being raised so that this dream can come true.

On May 29, Damien, father Sam, mother Samira and brother Soheil who is also a dental surgeon will be flying to the Ugandan capital, Kampala at their own expense on this mission to save teeth!

Working with a local dentist from Denmark, they will spend five days in a compound (similar to a gated community in Spain) in Kampala teaching dental hygiene, undertaking fillings and extractions using their own instruments which they will ship over from Spain.

In addition they will spend two days in local slums (‘barrios’) bringing their dental experience to some of the poorest people in the capital.

Although all travel and accommodation costs are being paid for by the AAura Dental Group, there is a need for additional funding so that they can take as many branded caps, t-shirts and footballs as they can with them to give to those who are being treated and who have so little.

Free event

As well as collecting boxes in the surgeries, there will be a free open event at the AAura Dental surgery Av de Manolete, 14, Nueva Andalucía, 29660 Marbella from 7pm on Friday April 19, where visitors will be welcomed with a bite to eat, music and a fashion show as well as details of what they plan to achieve in Uganda.

For Damien, this is a long term project and he hopes that following the visit to Uganda, he will be able to arrange a visit to another African country where there is a need for dental help, primarily for children but for adults in need as well.

To find out more or to donate visit https://dentaltitan.org/ as well as YouTube Dental Titan and Instagram.