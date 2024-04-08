Changing shopping habits in Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 10:25

Image of fresh seafood. Credit: Urbanscape/shutterstock.com

Recent figures have revealed a concerning change in Spain’s consumption of fresh fish, but why?

A report released by the Ministry of Agriculture, it’s revealed that, on average, household consumption of fish per person annually has fallen to around eight kilos, marking a 16.8 per cent decrease compared to the previous year.

This downturn was discussed in March this year, during a meeting between Agriculture Minister Luis Planas and various fishing associations, where the minister dismissed suggestions for a VAT elimination on fish, despite agreeing to boost promotion efforts.

VAT cuts and marketing push

The fishing sector, facing a 16.9 per cent drop in sales, is rallying for a zero per cent VAT rate on fish, arguing it would send a strong message to consumers and only dent the Treasury’s revenue by approximately £800 million annually.

Luis Planas, however, has emphasised enhancing the product’s value through marketing rather than tax cuts.

Maria Luisa Alvarez of Fedepesca expressed support for the promotion strategy but noted a lack of detail regarding the funding.

Fresh or frozen?

Nielsen’s statistics have shown a significant sales increase in frozen and canned fish, with fresh fish sales struggling to keep pace.

Alberto Bueno, from Frozen Spain, credits the appeal of frozen fish to its perceived value, sustainability, and convenience, noting advancements in freezing technology have greatly improved product quality.

Changing tastes and technologies

The reduction in fresh fish consumption is attributed to various factors, including consumer perceptions of cost and the hassle associated with meal preparation.

Antonio Nieto from Pesca España suggests that a VAT reduction could combat the notion that fish is an expensive choice, highlighting the availability of seasonally priced fish year-round.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to engage consumers through social media and the launch of ‘La Pescaderia Artesanal’ marketplace, showcasing a trend towards digital marketing and direct-to-consumer sales channels among fishmongers.