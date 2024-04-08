Costa Blanca – the Polish favourite

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 8:53

Costa Blanca Credit: Turisme CV, X

Last year, Costa Blanca welcomed 57,694 Polish tourists within two months; this year, even more are expected.

The Valencian Community is becoming the Polish favourite and this month, the tourism sector is developing new strategies to continue attracting the Poles.

On April 9 and 10, Turisme CV participates in the “roadshow”, organised by a tour operator, Nekera, and the Spanish Tourist Office of Warsaw, presenting themselves in Warsaw and Katowice.

The company will enter the Polish market directly, alongside the representatives of Benidorm and Alicante City and Beach, Costa Blanca, the APHA Hotel Associations and various hotels including Magic Hotels and Bali Hotels.

Turisme CV will meet the public on April 26 and April 28, hosting an information point about the Valencian Community tourism in the central shopping centre of Gliwice.

The Minister of Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Nuria Montes, expressed the Valencian target to “take advantage of the potential of this market, which is a dynamic issuer with good growth expectations.”

Nekera, which operates in Poland with a focus on tours in Benidorm, Costa Blanca, and Costa Azahar, announced an 83 per cent increase in annual gross sales from last year, considering that 2023 hosted 300,000 Polish tourists in the Valencian Community.

With these actions, the potential for this year and the next year appears to be outstanding.