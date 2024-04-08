De Tap Room – Craft beer in Mojacar

By Julian Phillips • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 14:14

Jorge serving up some delicious beer. Credit: De Tap Room

Celebrating its first anniversary on March 17 of this year, ‘De Tap Room’ in Mojacar has quickly become a local favourite. Owned by Jorge, who was born in Spain, spent many years in England, and this “Spanglish” mix has allowed him to really understand all the customers that come to pay him a visit.

Despite its name being a happy accident, ‘De Tap Room’ has become synonymous with quality craft beer. With 13 beers on tap and an additional 7 bottled options, there’s something to suit every palate. Jorge, a certified Beer Sommelier, guides patrons through beer tasting sessions, sharing his expertise, and helping them appreciate the intricacies of each brew.

For those interested in the art of brewing, ‘De Tap Room’ hosts on-site workshops where enthusiasts can learn to brew their own beer. Looking to expand further, Jorge has plans to open his own microbrewery in 2025, promising even more unique offerings.

Partnering with small breweries across Spain, ‘De Tap Room’ prides itself on offering a diverse selection of beers not found elsewhere in the area. Their annual Beer festival in October draws crowds eager to sample the latest additions and old favourites.

While ‘De Tap Room’ doesn’t serve food, they’ve established collaborations with nearby cafes and restaurants, allowing patrons to enjoy a meal alongside their drinks on the shared terrace. With its welcoming atmosphere, expertly curated beer selection, and plans for future expansion, ‘De Tap Room’ is poised to remain a staple of Mojacar’s social scene for years to come.

Tel: 686104770. P.º DEL MEDITERRÁNEO 227, MOJÁCAR 04638, ALMERÍA

SPONSORED