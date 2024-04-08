Desert Springs, more than just a golf course

By Julian Phillips • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 19:17

The crocodile club pool at Desert Springs. Credit: Desert Springs

Nestled quietly between Palomares and Cuevas del Almanzora, the entrance to Desert Springs Resort might seem ordinary at first, but within a few kilometres lies a hidden treasure.

Step into the elegant El Torrente Restaurant, where you’ll get more than just a meal. Imagine sitting on the outdoor deck, looking out over the beautiful golf course and peaceful lake, with ducks quacking gently and carp swimming gracefully. Here, delicious food takes centre stage, tantalising your taste buds against a stunning backdrop. Or soak up the atmosphere of the African-inspired Crocodile Club, relaxing on the terrace by the pool while enjoying a varied menu with panoramic views.

Although Desert Springs is famous for its golf, it offers more than just sports. Visitors can try activities like tennis, cricket, padel, and use the modern gym, all available to the public. Live music adds to the charm of the ‘Rock and Roast’ every Sunday at El Torrente, making dining even more special.

Families are welcomed with special amenities, including a playground for kids and regular entertainment at the Crocodile Club. Tailored golf lessons are available for all ages, ensuring everyone has a great time.

Dining options suit different budgets, from just €25 per person. So, there’s really no reason not to explore the many delights of Desert Springs.

If you want to stay longer, you can rent a property and enjoy all the resort’s amenities. And if you fall in love with Desert Springs, you can even buy a property and make this enchanting place your permanent home.

Tel: 950 091 518 www.desertspringsresort.es/

Desert Springs Resort Ctra. Las Cunas-Palomares, Almería Almería ES, AL-8104, s/n, 04618 Palomares

SPONSORED