More solar plants coming to Almeria

By Julian Phillips • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 15:55

More solar power, will certainly spark comments from the locals. Credit: Creative Commons

An English investment fund is set to build four new solar plants in Almería, increasing the region’s photovoltaic power from 600 MW to 830 MW.

The initiative, led by BNZ, a Barcelona-based energy company owned by Glennmont Partners, a British investment fund, will see four solar fields established between Tabernas and Lucainena, with a combined capacity of 182 MW. These projects, named Almahilla Solar, Terrera Solar, Ventura Solar, and Hornosol, are expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

Preventing 96,000 tons of CO2 emissions

In total, BNZ plans to deploy over 1.7 GW of solar PV across southern Europe by 2026. The clean energy generated by these plants will prevent approximately 96,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to around 15,800 return flights between Almería and Barcelona’s El Prat airport.

During construction, between 275 and 320 direct and indirect jobs will be created, with over 200 jobs anticipated during the operational phase. Additionally, a fifth major photovoltaic project, led by Valencian company Strom Solar, is underway in Tabernas with a capacity of 47 MW.

The largest solar installation planned for the province is promoted by Italian company Enel, owner of Endesa in Antas. Named Andrea, this project involves an investment of €106 million and a capacity of 250 MW. The construction will follow sustainable practices, with materials donated to the local community afterward. However, the project has faced challenges, including the forced expropriation of over 200 properties.