More solar plants coming to Almeria

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 15:55
More solar power, will certainly spark comments from the locals.
Credit: Creative Commons
An English investment fund is set to build four new solar plants in Almería, increasing the region’s photovoltaic power from 600 MW to 830 MW.
The initiative, led by BNZ, a Barcelona-based energy company owned by Glennmont Partners, a British investment fund, will see four solar fields established between Tabernas and Lucainena, with a combined capacity of 182 MW. These projects, named Almahilla Solar, Terrera Solar, Ventura Solar, and Hornosol, are expected to be operational by the end of 2025.
In total, BNZ plans to deploy over 1.7 GW of solar PV across southern Europe by 2026. The clean energy generated by these plants will prevent approximately 96,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to around 15,800 return flights between Almería and Barcelona’s El Prat airport.
During construction, between 275 and 320 direct and indirect jobs will be created, with over 200 jobs anticipated during the operational phase. Additionally, a fifth major photovoltaic project, led by Valencian company Strom Solar, is underway in Tabernas with a capacity of 47 MW.
The largest solar installation planned for the province is promoted by Italian company Enel, owner of Endesa in Antas. Named Andrea, this project involves an investment of €106 million and a capacity of 250 MW. The construction will follow sustainable practices, with materials donated to the local community afterward. However, the project has faced challenges, including the forced expropriation of over 200 properties.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.