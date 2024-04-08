Mosquito prevention campaign

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 14:19
The tiger mosquito
Photo: pxhere CC
Fuengirola Town Hall has started a prevention campaign against the proliferation of mosquitoes in the municipality. The company in charge of pest control, Athisa, is already working in the streams, drains and in those areas where stagnant water can accumulate.
In addition, the council has requested the cooperation of residents to remove from their homes those containers that can accumulate water, such as flower pots, ashtrays or buckets, to prevent the proliferation of these insects.
Councillor for Health, Francisco Javier García Lara, said that, “the tiger mosquito is an invasive species of Asian origin that appeared in the Costa del Sol in 2014. The control of this species is different to that of the traditional mosquito, as its larvae develop in stagnant water. In fact, where they proliferate the most is in containers around homes where water accumulates”.
García Lara asked residents, “to check their homes and detect areas where water accumulates, such as flowerpots and buckets that are outdoors, because with a very simple action that we can all do in our homes, we can prevent the spread of this insect”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.