Mosquito prevention campaign

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 14:19

The tiger mosquito Photo: pxhere CC

Fuengirola Town Hall has started a prevention campaign against the proliferation of mosquitoes in the municipality. The company in charge of pest control, Athisa, is already working in the streams, drains and in those areas where stagnant water can accumulate.

In addition, the council has requested the cooperation of residents to remove from their homes those containers that can accumulate water, such as flower pots, ashtrays or buckets, to prevent the proliferation of these insects.

Councillor for Health, Francisco Javier García Lara, said that, “the tiger mosquito is an invasive species of Asian origin that appeared in the Costa del Sol in 2014. The control of this species is different to that of the traditional mosquito, as its larvae develop in stagnant water. In fact, where they proliferate the most is in containers around homes where water accumulates”.

García Lara asked residents, “to check their homes and detect areas where water accumulates, such as flowerpots and buckets that are outdoors, because with a very simple action that we can all do in our homes, we can prevent the spread of this insect”.