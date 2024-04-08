Planes, trains and competitive prices

By John Ensor • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 12:21

A Vueling aircraft at Barcelona Airport. Credit: Pere Rubi/Shutterstock.com

Is it cheaper to fly than to catch a train?

On some routes across Spain, especially towards the north and between Madrid and Barcelona, airlines are challenging the long-standing dominance of rail travel with surprisingly low fares, meaning a win-win for lucky travellers.

To mark the start of the May Bank Holiday weekend, travellers can expect to see a notable shift in transport economics.

A flight from Madrid to Barcelona was advertised at just €23 for a 6:25 pm departure, slightly undercutting the train which charged €25 for an early 6:15 am ride.

This isn’t an isolated trend, as air travel can be more economical than rail on several key routes, including those to Galicia where only Renfe operates.

A recent survey compared airline prices versus those of trains. From Madrid to A Coruña, one train ticket cost €91, the equivalent plane fare was €88. Similarly from Madrid to Santiago de Compostela, the train option would set you back €73, whereas a flight would cost as little as €39.

Navigating the north

Airlines have attributed these competitive prices to a variety of factors. They closely monitor supply and demand dynamics, which can lead to price surges during peak travel seasons.

However, their strategic focus often lies on under-served routes. For example, Volotea, known for connecting small to medium-sized cities in Europe, aims to offer value-for-money journeys without compromising service quality.

Vueling, operating the busy Madrid-Barcelona corridor, highlights its ‘low cost’ pricing strategy, providing passengers with a selection of flight times to match both their schedule and budget.

A shift in strategy

The liberalisation of Spain’s railways which allows companies like the French Ouigo and the Italian Iryo to compete, has intensified the rivalry between planes and trains.

Previously, trains held a 37 per cent share of the transport market, which has surged to 80 per cent in main corridors since these new operators entered the scene.

Despite this, airlines are finding ways to remain competitive, often by capitalising on the air sector’s own competitive nature and the broader battle against rail options.

Environmental considerations

The sustainability of short-haul flights has come under scrutiny. The coalition government agreement between PSOE and Sumar, signed in October 2023, proposes reducing short air journeys that could be replaced by train trips, citing environmental concerns.

This measure targets domestic flights on routes with a rail alternative lasting less than two and a half hours, except when connecting to hub airports for international travel. The Transportation Ministry is currently assessing the potential impacts of this policy on air connectivity.

In an era where the choice between flying and taking the train is influenced by more than just price, airlines are adapting. They offer low fares on less frequented routes and ensure a range of departure times, catering to both business travellers and holidaymakers.

Meanwhile, the rail industry’s competitive pricing, spurred by market liberalisation, challenges airlines to innovate further.

As environmental policies begin to influence travel decisions, the future of domestic transport in Spain is still up for debate, reflecting a global dialogue on sustainability, convenience, and cost.