Spanish Government’s partnership with IBM

By John Ensor • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 14:55

Pedro Sanchez, and the Vice-President of IBM and global director of IBM Research, Darío Gil. Credit: lamoncloa.gob.es

Spain’s government has struck an alliance with technology giant IBM to help grow advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), focusing on Spanish and its co-official languages.

On April 5, at the GSMA Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024, Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, alongside Jose Luis Escriva, Minister for Digital Transformation and Public Function, held discussions with IBM’s senior vice-president, Dario Gil, in Madrid.

The conversations centred around a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at creating foundational AI models. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, highlighting Spain’s commitment to becoming a forerunner in ethical and responsible AI applications.

Fostering innovation and sustainability

The agreement outlines a five-part plan, including building AI systems to help Spain become more independent in AI technology while following new AI laws. These AI systems will be versatile, able to create content, automate tasks, and more, which could greatly change how content is made and tasks are automated.

Additionally, the agreement focuses on researching new materials to help make the semiconductor industry more sustainable. This effort is part of a bigger goal to boost Spain’s industry and Europe’s independence, highlighted by the introduction of MareNostrum 5, the first quantum computer in Southern Europe.

Bridging AI and society

The partnership plans to build a supercomputer and a system that anyone can use to make AI models. This project aims to make AI technology easier to get and use for government bodies and small businesses, encouraging more people in Spain to create and work with AI.

Spain is known for leading the way in ethical AI use, focusing on openness and protecting online rights. It has been a key player internationally after pushing for new AI rules during its time leading the European Union Council and starting innovative projects like the first European AI watchdog. This highlights Spain’s role in promoting safe and citizen-friendly digital advancements.

This collaboration between the Spanish government and IBM not only sets a new benchmark for AI development but also paves the way for inclusive growth and innovation, positioning Spain as a leader in responsible AI deployment worldwide.