By Julian Phillips • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 13:47

Almeria is going to be full or entertainment this summer. Credit: Creative Commons

This year, Almería is set to host top-level musical events featuring renowned artists from both national and international scenes.

Among the highlights, Mexican singer Luis Miguel will perform one of the year’s biggest concerts in Almería, including a show in Roquetas de Mar on July 13. Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi will also dazzle audiences with his hit ‘Despacito’ at the Plaza de Toros de Almería on August 11, marking his debut concert in the city.

Tom Jones

The legendary Tom Jones will grace the province with his presence in August, bringing his iconic hits to the Fairground on the 4th. Aitana will add to the musical extravaganza with a performance in Roquetas de Mar on July 14 as part of the Cabaret Festival line-up.

Estopa’s ’25th Anniversary Tour’ promises to be another highly anticipated event, as the Muñoz brothers return to Almería on August 24 to celebrate their successes and present their new album, ‘Estopía’. Miguel Poveda will enchant audiences with his ‘Poema del cante jondo’ tour at the Maestro Padilla Auditorium on June 14.

David Guetta

Notable concerts also include Isabel Pantoja, Los Chichos, and El Barrio, as well as Robe Iniesta’s return with his band ‘Robe’. Dreambeach, the renowned electronic music festival, will take place from August 1 to 4 in El Toyo, featuring headliners like David Guetta and an impressive line-up of artists.

Cooltural 2024 will showcase talents such as Amaral, La Oreja de Van Gogh, and Dani Fernández, while the inaugural Puro Latino Almería Fest will feature Manuel Turizo and Morad. Salinas Sound will welcome María Becerra and Ana Mena, while the Juergas Rock Festival in Adra boasts acts like Non Servium and Dubioza Kolektiv.

Additionally, ‘San Marcos en vivo 2024’ will see performances by Raule and Sidonie in El Ejido. Solazo Fest, the ‘Almería Spring Festival’, will feature artists like Juan Magan and Abraham Mateo. Alamar and the International Jazz Festival in Almería, along with ‘A pie de calle’ in Roquetas de Mar, complete the vibrant musical calendar for the year.