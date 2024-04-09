By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 09 Apr 2024 • 9:41

Chefs for Children in 2022 Photo: Malaga Provincial Council

Malaga Provincial Council is promoting the sixth edition of the Chefs For Children charity cooking event, to be held on Monday April 22 with 55 Michelin Star chefs.

The event, which will take place at Anantara Villa Padierna in Benahavís with the participation of 150 schoolchildren, will donate its profits to Autism Spain.

The launch of the event was held at the Benahavís Sabor a Málaga Catering School, where some of the participating chefs held a meeting with the school’s students including: Benito Gómez, from Bardal; Mario Canchinero, from Skina, David Olivas, from Back; Diego del Río, from Boho Club; and Manuel Navarro, from Anantara Villa Padierna.

Eating healthy is fun

The 150 children from Autismo Málaga and the Daidín and Atalaya schools will participate alongside 55 Michelin Star chefs in a cooking workshop which, under the slogan ‘Eating healthy is fun’, aims to promote healthy eating among children.

In addition, as every year, a gala dinner will be held in the evening with a menu prepared by eight of the Michelin Star chefs. During the dinner, the 55 chefs will share a table with the guests and will raffle an experience in their restaurants. Bookings are now open at https://chefsforchildren.es/

The profits from this gala will be donated to Autismo España, a state-wide association that brings together more than 180 organisations that provide specialised services to the 470,000 autistic people living in Spain and their families.