Costa del Sol news in brief

Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 12:11
San Pedro sports centre
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
Sports centre
THE work on the new sports pavilion being built in the southern part of San Pedro Alcántara is 90 per cent complete and is expected to be finished in the summer, meaning that the facility will be operational in September.
Tragic traffic
A 50-year-old man has died in a traffic accident on the AP-7 near Fuengirola. The accident occurred at just after 3 in the morning of April 6 when the vehicle collided with the central reservation and left the road.
Timeshare swindle
A SCHEME that swindled 155 foreigners out of €1.8 million with timeshares in Malaga has been busted. Seven people have been arrested and an eighth is being investigated for their alleged involvement in the fraud. Properties in Fuengirola, Marbella, Estepona and Mijas have also been raided.
Coastal extension
ESTEPONA Council has announced that work has begun on a new 440 metre long section of the coastal path between El Saladillo and the Costalita urbanisation, which will then, in a second pase, connect with the new bridge at Benamara.
Gunmen arrested
TWO men have been arrested for firing 15 shots at a restaurant in Puerto Banús in March. One of those arrested is British and the other Irish. A revolver, a large machete and over €30,000 in cash were confiscated from their homes in Marbella and Estepona.
Tolls reduced
After Easter Week the AP-7 reduced its prices back to the normal rate on April 7, one week after the end of the holiday on the Costa del Sol. It will be in the summer months of June, July, August and September when the rates will go up again.
