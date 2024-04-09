Fire engulfs kayaks at Burriana Beach in Nerja

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 18:18

Beach fire aftermath Image: X/ @cpbmalaga

AROUND 50 kayaks and a wooden shed on Burriana Beach in Nerja were engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire remains unknown for now.

Extent of Damage

An estimated 50 kayaks along with the wooden shed they were stored in were affected by a fire on April 7 at Burriana Beach in Nerja, as reported by the Provincial Fire Consortium of the Málaga Provincial Council. The incident took place in the early hours of April 7 around 12:30 am. A team from the Provincial Fire Consortium of the Málaga Provincial Council responded to the scene, successfully extinguishing the fire by approximately 2:30 am, as confirmed by the consortium on their social media channels.

Investigation Underway

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined yet, and authorities continue to investigate. No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident. Local beachgoers and businesses expressed their concern over the damage caused, highlighting the need for vigilance and safety measures along the coastline.

For more Axarquia news click here