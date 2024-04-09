Harley Davidson weekend

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 16:43
Harley Davidsons in Benalmadena
Photo: Facebook / HDC
Benalmadena’s Recinto Ferial del Parque de La Paloma will welcome a rally organised by the Harley Davidson Club Andalucía that will take place from Friday April 12 to Sunday April 14. The event will also include a motorbike tourism route, scheduled for Saturday April 13, and live concerts on each day.
Lady Punk, BenalRock, Reverend Seven, Daniel Song, Solzimer, Stereo 80, Mystery Machine and Rock Paradise, feature in this musical line-up with competitions and all kinds of fun to stay in the heart of Arroyo de la Miel and enjoy the exciting world of two wheels and everything that surrounds it.
“Those who attend this event will not only enjoy live music, food and good atmosphere, but also the exhibitions of Harley Davidson motorbikes that will be at the fairgrounds, as well as other vehicles to have a good time with family and friends throughout the weekend”, said the Benalmadena Councillor for Commerce, Raúl Campos.
“I invite residents and visitors to make time in their agenda to enjoy the good atmosphere that Harley Davidson will bring to the city this weekend”, said the president of the Harley Davidson Club Andalucía, Juanjo Pérez.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
