LinkedIn reveals top jobs in Spain

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 8:27

A working day Credit: Kindel Media, Pexels

LinkedIn released a list of top jobs in Spain in 2024, disclosing the professions which are on the rise in income, demand and popularity.

The social media site for professionals, LinkedIn, stated these professions as the top choices for workers in Spain.

Security Operations Center Analyst, Software Development Analyst, Sustainability Manager, Key account sales manager, Sales Development Representative, Logistics expert, Development Manager, Platform engineer, Investment analyst.

Training Specialist, Data Engineer, Talent Consultant, Artificial Intelligence Engineer, Insurance Underwriter, Security Engineer, Customer Service Manager, Social Media Marketing Manager

Cloud Systems Engineer, Media Specialist, Integration Engineer, International Sales Manager, Machine learning engine, BIM Developer, Implementation consultant, Interaction Manager

The list exemplifies the renovation of the working field, with new professions being developed and popularised across the country. LinkedIn commented on the employability skills of the workers, which have changed by 25 per cent since 2015 and are expected to change by at least 65 per cent by 2030 worldwide.