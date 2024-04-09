Spain sets date for European elections

By John Ensor • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 23:32

Image of EU and Spanish flags. Credit: Casablanca Stock/Shutterstock.com

The Spanish Government has called the date for the European elections.

On Tuesday, April 9, the Council of Ministers, led by the Interior Ministry’s proposal, green-lighted a royal decree to hold the forthcoming European elections.

Scheduled for Sunday, June 9, 2024, the elections are set to select 61 Spanish representatives out of 720 for the next European Parliament tenure ending in 2029.

Electoral timeline unveiled

This electoral call is scheduled to be officially published in the Official State Gazette on April 16, thereby triggering the commencement of the electoral campaign.

This period will span 15 days, kicking off at the stroke of midnight on May 24 and concluding at midnight on June 7. This timeframe is critical for candidates to make their final appeals to the electorate.

Adherence to electoral legislation

The timing of the electoral call adheres to Article 42.2 of Organic Law 5/1985, dated June 19, under the General Electoral Regime. This law, along with specific electoral regulations, dictates the operational aspects of Spain’s participation in the European elections.

Moreover, the European Parliament is set to announce the guidelines for the dissemination of provisional election results, with the stipulation that no results can be shared until after the last European member state has closed its polls on June 9.

The electoral procedures for the European Parliament are dictated by each member state’s national laws.

In Spain’s case, these are defined by Organic Law 5/1985 and the associated electoral process regulations, ensuring a structured and lawful approach to the elections.

This approach underscores Spain’s commitment to a structured electoral process, highlighting the importance of each vote in shaping the future of Europe.

As the electoral campaign window draws near, candidates and parties will ramp up their efforts to connect with voters, aiming to secure a strong representation in the European Parliament.