Payrise for Mercadona owner Juan Roig

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 10 Apr 2024 • 15:47
JUAN ROIG: Mercadona chairman earned almost €120 last year
Photo credit: CC/Asqueladd
Juan Roig, Mercadona’s chairman, chief executive and also its majority shareholder received a salary of €12 million in 2023.
This was 9 per cent more than the €11 million that Roig was paid in both 2021 and 2022.
The family-owned company saw a 2023 turnover of €32.86 billion last year, an increase of 15 per cent on 2022, with a net profit of €1.009 billion which was 40 per cent more than during the previous year.
The chain also announced a dividend payout of €201.07 million, 25 per cent up on 2023.
With his 50.66 per cent holding of Mercadona shares, Roig received €101.8 million in dividends, bringing his total earnings up to almost €120 million.
Herrecha Inversiones, headed by Roig’s wife and Mercadona vice-chairman, Hortensia Herrero, received €55.7 million, although both allocate a large proportion of their dividend income to social programmes via their Proyecto Legado foundation.
