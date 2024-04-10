UK: Rising tide of attacks on retail workers

By John Ensor • Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 15:43

Image of Oxford Street, London. Credit: William Perugini/Shutterstock.com

The UK government has announced a significant crackdown in the battle against retail crime, pledging to protect workers and businesses from theft and assault.

On Wednesday, April 10, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled comprehensive plans to tackle the rising issue of retail crime. The measures include making assaulting a retail worker a separate criminal offence.

In a government press release Sunak said: ‘Since 2010, violent and neighbourhood crime in England and Wales has fallen dramatically, showing our plan to keep our streets safe is working. Yet shoplifting and violence and abuse towards retail workers continues to rise.’

This move is in response to growing concerns from retail employees and major retailers alike, who have long sought stronger protections against violence and theft.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, added: ‘The impact of retail violence has steadily worsened, with people facing racial abuse, sexual harassment, threatening behaviour, physical assault and threats with weapons, often linked to organised crime.

‘Victims are ordinary hardworking people – teenagers taking on their first job, carers looking for part-time work, parents working around childcare.’

New legislation to protect workers

The government’s new stance sends a stern warning, that those who mistreat retail staff face severe repercussions.

Offenders now risk up to six months in prison, unlimited fines, or being barred from the stores they target. For the gravest assaults, sentences could extend to life imprisonment.

Crime and Policing Minister Chris Philp commented: ‘Sadly if you speak to anyone working in retail, they will tell you of the verbal abuse and sometimes violent assaults they’ve been victims of, simply for trying to do their job.’

Innovative strategies to deter crime

In a bold move to curb repeat offences, serial shoplifters will be tagged to monitor their whereabouts, ensuring they stay away from areas they’ve previously targeted. Additionally, a £55.5 million investment will bolster the use of facial recognition technology to identify and catch criminals more effectively.

Paul Gerrard from The Co-op Group commented: ‘The Co-op sees every day the violence and threats our colleagues, like other retail workers, face as they serve the communities they live in.

‘We have long called for a standalone offence of attacking or abusing a shopworker and so we very much welcome the Government’s announcement today.’

Unified against retail crime

‘Retail crime is never victimless,’ Sharon White of the John Lewis Partnership pointed out, highlighting the financial and emotional toll on businesses and employees.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to foster a safer environment for retail workers and customers. The government is also establishing a specialised police unit to focus on organised retail crime and enhancing the capacity for police and retailers to share intelligence.

As these measures roll out, the message is clear, the UK is taking a stand against retail crime, promising a safer future for shop workers and customers alike.