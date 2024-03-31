Rishi Sunak’s Easter message

By John Smith •
Updated: 31 Mar 2024 • 13:08
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street
Credit: Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street flickr
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, himself a Hindu, issued an Easter message to the nation on March 31, Easter Sunday.
“Happy Easter everyone. This weekend, as people come together to celebrate and reflect on the message at the heart of the Easter festival, I want to pay tribute to the incredible work of Christians in this country.
“To the churches, charities, volunteers and fundraisers who live the Christian values of compassion, charity and self-sacrifice, supporting those in need and demonstrating what it means to “love thy neighbour”.
“Many, I know, will also be thinking of those in pain and suffering around the world and Christians, persecuted because of their faith, who are unable to celebrate Easter freely.
“For many of us in the UK, Easter is a chance to pause and reflect, and an opportunity to spend some precious time with our families and a moment to enjoy the start of spring.
“So this weekend, let me wish you all a very happy and peaceful Easter.”
As the Muslim Holy month Ramadan encompasses the Easter period, viewers of the Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers match which took place on Saturday March 30, might have been surprised to see a brief pause in the match at sunset so that one of the goal scorers, Moussa Diaby could have a drink and a banana to break his fast.
This option, which may be allowed by the referee, was introduced in the Premier League in 2023 in recognition of the multicultural make-up of the country.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
