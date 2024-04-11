Communication is key at Nordic Property Studio

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 8:50
Silvia and Daniel - Nordic Property Studio
One of the worst feelings when you’re buying or selling a property is not knowing what’s going on. As part of its personal service, Nordic Property Studio in Fuengirola grants you online access to their digital checklist system so, at any time, you can see exactly where you are in the legal process.
Silvia Llorens Chillón has a law degree from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona and has worked with residential law in both Sweden and Spain. Daniel Gustafsson has a law degree from Uppsala University and is experienced in various areas of real estate law and residential commercial law.
Silvia and Daniel provide comprehensive legal services so, if you are buying or selling a property in Spain they can ensure that you receive qualified legal assistance.
The company’s goal is to make the entire process, whether buying or selling, as easy as possible for their clients by offering professional support and advice every step of the way. They use cloud-based software, automated processes and digital channels to streamline and simplify legal work, which ensures greater availability and better communication.
Originally set up to provide legal services to Swedish clients buying property in Spain, the company’s reputation soon led to clients from many other countries taking advantage of the personal service they offer. Whether you are from the Scandinavian countries, eastern Europe, UK or USA, Nordic Property Studio has professional lawyers, speaking Swedish, English and Spanish, working for you.
For more information email: info@nordicpropertystudio.com or call +34 611 25 27 44
SPONSORED
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.