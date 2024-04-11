Communication is key at Nordic Property Studio

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 8:50

Silvia and Daniel - Nordic Property Studio

One of the worst feelings when you’re buying or selling a property is not knowing what’s going on. As part of its personal service, Nordic Property Studio in Fuengirola grants you online access to their digital checklist system so, at any time, you can see exactly where you are in the legal process.

Silvia Llorens Chillón has a law degree from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona and has worked with residential law in both Sweden and Spain. Daniel Gustafsson has a law degree from Uppsala University and is experienced in various areas of real estate law and residential commercial law.

Silvia and Daniel provide comprehensive legal services so, if you are buying or selling a property in Spain they can ensure that you receive qualified legal assistance.

The company’s goal is to make the entire process, whether buying or selling, as easy as possible for their clients by offering professional support and advice every step of the way. They use cloud-based software, automated processes and digital channels to streamline and simplify legal work, which ensures greater availability and better communication.

Originally set up to provide legal services to Swedish clients buying property in Spain, the company’s reputation soon led to clients from many other countries taking advantage of the personal service they offer. Whether you are from the Scandinavian countries, eastern Europe, UK or USA, Nordic Property Studio has professional lawyers, speaking Swedish, English and Spanish, working for you.

For more information email: info@nordicpropertystudio.com or call +34 611 25 27 44

SPONSORED