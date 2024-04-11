CYDICEC: Your trusted dental partner

By Eva Alvarez •
Front of office at Cydicec clinic
Dr. Edgar Montalvo Avila, a native of Ecuador and now a long-term resident of Spain, leads a premier dental facility in Benidorm.
His distinguished background spanning surgery, dentistry, and aesthetic medicine, coupled with a passion for compassionate care, has positioned him as a trusted healthcare provider in the region.
Patients at Dr. Montalvo’s clinic benefit from access to state-of-the-art treatments and procedures designed to enhance both oral health and overall well-being. From advanced dental implants and transformative cosmetic dentistry to cutting-edge aesthetic enhancements like botox and hyaluronic acid treatments, the clinic provides innovative solutions to meet everyone’s evolving needs.
Driven by a passion for continuous learning and professional growth, Dr. Montalvo ensures that his practice remains at the forefront of medical innovation. His dedication to achieving exceptional outcomes for every patient underscores the clinic’s unwavering commitment to excellence.
Conveniently located at Avenida Juan Fuster Zaragoza, the clinic attracts a diverse clientele, with a significant portion originating from the United Kingdom. Dr. Montalvo and his highly skilled team are fluent in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese, fostering seamless communication and personalized care for all patients.
For inquiries or appointments, call the office at 965-776-578. Alternatively, you can contact Dr. Montalvo directly at 608-524-896 or via email at clinicaimplantologicadental@hotmail.com.
Open Monday to Friday from 10 am to 6 pm.
SPONSORED
